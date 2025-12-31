Watch: Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, And Park Hae Joon Clash As They Search For Shin Sae Kyeong In 'HUMINT' Trailer

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has released a new trailer and poster!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The newly released poster captures Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) black ops agent, in a tense moment. The poster also gives viewers a taste of director Ryoo Seung Wan’s signature intensity and action-packed style.

The new trailer released alongside the poster highlights the relationships between the four main characters. While centered on NIS agent Chief Jo, who is tracking international crime, it also features North Korea’s Ministry of State Security section chief Park Geon (Park Jeong Min), who has been dispatched to Vladivostok; North Korean Consul General Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon), who is wary of Park Geon’s presence; and North Korean restaurant worker Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong), who comes into contact with Chief Jo.

Watch the new trailer below!

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2026.

