Ahn Hyo Seop To Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahn Hyo Seop is set to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

On December 31, Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency The Present Company announced that the actor is set to appear on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on January 12 (local time).

In addition to his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he also plans to carry out other solo activities in the U.S., such as delivering year-end greetings through major broadcasting stations like CNN.

Throughout this year, Ahn Hyo Seop has maintained a busy schedule with the release of the Netflix animated series “KPop Demon Hunters,” the movie “Omniscient Reader,” and filming for the upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out Again Today” (working title).

“KPop Demon Hunters,” in which he participated as the voice actor for the popular character Jinu, surpassed 500 million cumulative views worldwide just 27 weeks after its release, becoming one of the most popular films in Netflix history. The series also achieved critical acclaim, winning the NYFCC (New York Film Critics Circle) Award for Best Animated Feature and receiving nominations in three Golden Globe categories and two Critics’ Choice categories. Its soundtrack set remarkable records as well, receiving five Grammy Award nominations and achieving double platinum certification.

“The Tonight Show” episode featuring Ahn Hyo Seop will air on January 12 at 11:35 p.m. ET.

