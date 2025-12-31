Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, And Won Jin Ah Lay Out Their Personal Codes Of Justice In “The Judge Returns” Posters

MBC’s upcoming weekend drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled new character posters!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Just two days ahead of its premiere, the drama released character posters featuring Lee Han Young, Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), and Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah).

First, Ji Sung perfectly embodies the chilling side of Lee Han Young, a corrupt judge who became a slave to power due to his lack of background and connections. The bold tagline, “Does a judge have to be kind, too?” becomes even more striking when paired with Han Young’s calm yet piercing gaze. Standing with his back to the statue of Lady Justice, the poster raises anticipation for how Han Young will redefine justice in the life he gains after returning to the past.

Park Hee Soon commands the frame with charismatic intensity as Kang Shin Jin, a power-hungry judge driven by the desire to dominate the judiciary by exploiting others’ weaknesses. Seated in a judge’s robes, the depth and complexity of Shin Jin’s inner world are evident in his calculating eyes. The line “Justice must be faster and sharper than evil” fully captures his meticulous yet forceful nature, sparking curiosity about his twisted sense of conviction.

Lastly, Won Jin Ah portrays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. With a firm expression and an unwavering gaze straight ahead, her unbreakable resolve is evident. Her determination to avenge her father is powerfully conveyed through the copy, “Try trusting that smart prosecutor with a nasty temper.” Her bold and relentless actions as Lee Han Young’s strongest ally are set to become another key point of intrigue in the drama.

“The Judge Returns” will premiere on January 2 at 9:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Devil Judge” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Won Jin Ah’s film “Secret: Untold Melody”:

Watch Now

Source (1)