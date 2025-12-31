WINNER’s Song Mino Indicted Without Detention For Alleged Violations Of Military Service Act

WINNER member Song Mino has been indicted without detention on charges related to allegations that he failed to properly fulfill his duties while serving as a public service worker.

On December 31, prosecutors announced that the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office had indicted Song Mino and a supervisory official, identified as A, on December 30 for violations of the Military Service Act.

Song Mino is accused of repeatedly neglecting his duties while serving as a public service worker at a facility in Mapo District from March 2023 to December of last year, including failing to report to work without authorization.

The official responsible for overseeing his service has also been indicted on charges of aiding and abetting the misconduct by failing to properly manage or intervene despite being aware of Song Mino’s repeated absences.

During the investigation, prosecutors secured evidence through mobile phone forensic analysis and reviews of GPS data, conducting additional inquiries beyond the initial police referral. As a result, authorities determined that Song Mino had committed further unauthorized absences not included in the original charges.

Police launched the investigation in December of last year at the request of the Military Manpower Administration and referred the case to prosecutors in May. It has been reported that Song Mino largely acknowledged the allegations of unauthorized absences during the police investigation.

A prosecution official stated, “We will do our utmost to maintain the indictment so that appropriate punishment is imposed in accordance with the charges, and we will continue to respond strictly to violations of military service obligations.”

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews