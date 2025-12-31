Watch: Heize Vows Unwavering Love “Even if” The World Falls Apart In MV Starring Ji Chang Wook

Heize has returned with new music!

On December 31 at 6 p.m. KST, Heize released her new digital single “Even if,” along with a music video starring Ji Chang Wook.

“Even if” is an R&B soul track that conveys a sincere promise to love one person unwaveringly, even as the world changes or falls apart. Heize personally participated in writing and composing the song.

Watch the music video below:

