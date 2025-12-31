Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, And Dasom Develop Feelings They Didn’t Plan For In “Positively Yours”

The upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hee Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team—someone who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love.

Set against blue and pink backgrounds, the new posters showcase the four leads striking confident poses, each paired with a single line that heightens anticipation for the premiere.

Kang Doo Joon expresses loneliness and hidden pain through his gaze, standing in contrast to his sharp appearance. His line, “Am I the father? Then let’s do it. Love—let’s do it properly,” carries both fluttering excitement and a deep sense of responsibility.

Jang Hee Won embodies the very definition of a professional career woman. Declaring, “I can say this for sure. Marriage doesn’t exist for me in this lifetime,” Hee Won nonetheless faces unexpected changes after her one-night lapse with Doo Joon.

Hee Won’s longtime best friend of 15 years, Cha Min Wook (Hong Jong Hyun), is shown holding flowers. His line, “Friendship… I guess it wasn’t. Looking back, there wasn’t a single day I didn’t like you,” becomes a heartfelt confession—revealing emotions he himself had only just begun to fully understand toward Hee Won.

Lastly, Hee Won’s best friend Hwang Mi Ran (Dasom) exudes confidence with her bright smile. Her line, “Cha Min Wook, want to date me? Kindness is my kryptonite,” delivers a fearless, straight-shooting confession aimed directly at Min Wook.

The newly released teaser opens with Doo Joon saying, “You repay your salary with results,” followed by Hee Won responding, “I just need to bring it by the next meeting, right? A brilliant idea,” revealing her workaholic side. As two people who live and breathe their careers, viewers are left wondering whether they can truly let go of their vows to remain single.

Adding to the intrigue are Min Wook, who begins to feel unsettled by Doo Joon’s presence beside Hee Won, and Mi Ran, who boldly declares her feelings for Min Wook. The evolving romance between longtime best friends—who know each other better than anyone—promises plenty of excitement and heart-fluttering moments.

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

