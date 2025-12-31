Cha Joo Young Is Taken Captive In A Ransom Plot Orchestrated By Half-Sister She Never Knew Existed In New Film “Sister”

The upcoming kidnapping thriller film “Sister” has unveiled new stills of Cha Joo Young!

“Sister” is a thriller that reveals the hidden truth between Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom, Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme, and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

So Jin is thrust into a brutal ordeal after being kidnapped for a massive ransom by Hae Ran, a half-sister she never knew existed, and Tae Su, the cold-blooded mastermind behind the scheme. With no idea why she has been targeted, So Jin is pushed to the brink, forced to confront fear, desperation, and impossible choices as she forms a perilous, uneasy alliance with her captors in a desperate fight to survive.

In the newly released still, So Jin walks alone through a dark, rain-soaked street at night, creating an eerie sense of foreboding that hints at the grim fate awaiting her. Another still shows her bound and imprisoned, pushed to the edge of despair—yet her piercing gaze, fixed straight ahead, reveals an unyielding will to escape. Even in the most perilous circumstances, So Jin’s fierce determination and inner strength shine through, raising anticipation for the unpredictable counterattack she may launch against Tae Su and the high-stakes escape that lies ahead.

“Sister” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 28, 2026.

