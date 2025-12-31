Watch: Stray Kids Announces Plans For 2026, Including New Album And Tour, In 'STEP OUT' Video

Stray Kids is booked and busy for 2026!

On January 1 at midnight KST, Stray Kids rang in the new year with their annual “STEP OUT” video teasing their plans for the year ahead.

The group’s new “STEP OUT 2026” video starts out by recapping some of Stray Kids’ many impressive achievements from 2025 before revealing a little bit of what fans can look forward to in 2026. Stray Kids’ plans for the year include a new album, a new tour, a fan meeting, appearances at multiple music festivals, and more.

Check out Stray Kids’ “STEP OUT 2026” video below!