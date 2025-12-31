Winners Of 2025 KBS Drama Awards

KBS closed out the year with a celebration of 2025’s best dramas and actors!

On December 31, the 2025 KBS Drama Awards were held in Seoul, with Jang Sung Kyu, Nam Ji Hyun, and Moon Sang Min hosting the ceremony as MCs.

This year’s Daesang (Grand Prize) was shared by Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won, the stars of “For Eagle Brothers,” marking the first Daesang of both actors’ careers.

“For Eagle Brothers” cleaned up at this year’s awards: in addition to the leads taking home the Daesang, Yoon Bak and Yoo In Young both won Excellence Awards, Kim Dong Wan and Park Joon Geum both won Best Supporting Actor, Lee Seok Gi and Shin Seul Ki both won Best New Actor, and Goo Hyun Sook snagged the prize for Best Writer. The drama also won two separate Best Couple Awards: one for leads Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won, along with another for on-screen father-daughter duo Yoon Bak and Lee Bom.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Ahn Jae Wook, Uhm Ji Won (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Top Excellence Award: Kim Young Kwang (“Walking on Thin Ice”), Lee Young Ae (“Walking on Thin Ice”), Lee Tae Ran (“Our Golden Days”)

Excellence Award (Miniseries): 2PM’s Taecyeon (“The First Night with the Duke”), Lee Jun Young (“Pump Up the Healthy Love”), Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun (“The First Night with the Duke”), Jung Zi So (“Who Is She!”)

Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Yoon Bak (“For Eagle Brothers”), Jung Il Woo (“Our Golden Days”), Yoo In Young (“For Eagle Brothers”), Jung In Sun (“Our Golden Days”)

Excellence Award (Daily Drama): Park Sang Myun (“Good Luck!”), Park Yoon Jae (“Queen’s House”), Hahm Eun Jung (“Queen’s House”)

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Dong Wan, Park Joon Geum (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Best Couple Award:

• Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won (“For Eagle Brothers”)

• Lee Jun Young and Jeong Eun Ji (“Pump Up the Healthy Love”)

• Jung In Sun and Jung Il Woo (“Our Golden Days”)

• Seohyun and Taecyeon (“The First Night with the Duke”)

• Kim Young Kwang and Lee Young Ae (“Walking on Thin Ice”)

• Ha Seung Ri and Hyun Woo (“Marie and Her Three Daddies”)

• Yoon Bak and Lee Bom (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Popularity Award: Lee Jun Young, Jeong Eun Ji (“Pump Up the Healthy Love”)

Best Writer: Goo Hyun Sook (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Short-Form Drama Award: Yang Dae Hyuk (“Love Track – Love’s Grace Period”), Kim Ah Young (“Love Track – Love Hotel”)

Best New Actor: Lee Seok Gi (“For Eagle Brothers”), Park Jung Yeon (“Our Golden Days”), Shin Seul Ki (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Best Young Actor: Kim Gun Woo (“Good Luck!”), Kim Si Ah (“Walking on Thin Ice”)

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Watch “For Eagle Brothers” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or “The First Night with the Duke” here:

Watch Now

And “Pump Up the Healthy Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)