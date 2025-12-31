Winners Of 2025 SBS Drama Awards

SBS ended the year by celebrating its top dramas and actors of 2025!

On December 31, the 2025 SBS Drama Awards took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, with Shin Dong Yup, Chae Won Bin, and Heo Nam Jun serving as MCs.

Lee Je Hoon won this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize) for his performance in “Taxi Driver 3,” which also won Drama of the Year.

Notably, Lee Je Hoon is the first actor in SBS Drama Awards history to win the Daesang twice for the same series. Lee Je Hoon previously won a Daesang for “Taxi Driver 2” in 2023, when he shared the award with Kim Tae Ri.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”)

Director’s Award: Yoon Kye Sang (“The Winning Try”)

Drama of the Year: “Taxi Driver 3”

Top Excellence Award (Romantic Comedy): Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min (“Would You Marry Me”)

Top Excellence Award (Romance): Lee Jun Hyuk, Han Ji Min (“Love Scout”)

Top Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action): Park Hyung Sik (“Buried Hearts”), Go Hyun Jung (“Queen Mantis”)

Top Excellence Award (Human or Fantasy): BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (“The Haunted Palace”)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Soon Jae

Excellence Award (Romantic Comedy): Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”)

Excellence Award (Romance): Kim Do Hoon (“Love Scout”), Jeon Yeo Been (“Our Movie”)

Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action): Jang Dong Yoon (“Queen Mantis”), Pyo Ye Jin (“Taxi Driver 3”)

Excellence Award (Human or Fantasy): Kim Yo Han (“The Winning Try”), Kim Ji Hun (“The Haunted Palace”), Cha Chung Hwa (“The Haunted Palace”)

Best Couple: Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”)

Best Performance: Kim Eui Sung (“Taxi Driver 3”)

Best Teamwork: “The Winning Try” high school rugby team

Scene Stealer Award: Yoon Shi Yoon (“Taxi Driver 3”), Seo Hye Won (“Love Scout,” “Spring of Youth”)

Best Supporting Actor (Romantic Comedy): Seo Bum June, Shin Seul Ki (“Would You Marry Me”)

Best Supporting Actor (Romance): Go Geon Han, Lee Sang Hee (“Love Scout”)

Best Supporting Actor (Specialized Genre or Action): Lee Hae Young (“Buried Hearts”), Han Dong Hee (“Queen Mantis”)

Best Supporting Actor (Human or Fantasy): Lee Sung Wook (“The Winning Try”), Gil Hae Yeon (“The Haunted Palace,” “The Winning Try”)

Best New Actor: Kim Dan (“The Winning Try”), Kim Mu Jun (“Dynamite Kiss”), Cha Woo Min (“Buried Hearts”), Ha Yoo Joon (“Spring of Youth”), Kim Eun Bi (“Our Movie”), Park Jung Yeon (“The Winning Try”), Woo Davi (“Dynamite Kiss”), Hong Hwa Yeon (“Buried Hearts”)

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Watch “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or “Love Scout” here:

Watch Now

And “The Haunted Palace” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)