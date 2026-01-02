5 Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'Moon River'

After seven weeks of soul-swapping chaos, heartfelt romance, and laugh-out-loud moments, “Moon River” has finally come to an end. While the drama may have said its goodbyes, we’re definitely not ready to let it go just yet. If you’re on the hunt for gender-bender or soul-swap K-dramas to binge after the finale, there’s no shortage of titles to fill the void. But if what you’re really craving is more of Kim Se Jeong and Kang Tae Oh, whose performances had viewers repeatedly questioning whether they, too, had somehow switched souls, then you’re in the right place. Without a second thought, dive into any of the following must-watch picks.

“School 2017” tells the story of Ra Eun (Kim Se Jeong), an 18-year-old bright and optimistic student who dreams of escaping relentless academic pressure to become a successful webtoon artist. Trapped in an elite high school obsessed with grades and social status, she constantly feels invisible, until chaos breaks out. When a mysterious rebel known as “Student X” begins exposing the school’s hypocrisy, Eun Ho is falsely accused of being the mastermind. With her future and artistic ambitions at stake, she sets out to clear her name. Along the way, she crosses paths with Hyun Tae Woon (Kim Jung Hyun), the distant and misunderstood son of the school’s powerful director, whose own emotional scars fuel his rebellious streak. Joined by other students suffocating under the system, their uneasy alliance slowly grows into something more. Together, they challenge corruption, uncover hidden truths, and fight for a school that values fairness over rankings.

At its core, “School 2017” is not a revolutionary drama. It leans on familiar tropes and clichés that have appeared in high school K-dramas countless times before. However, the writers and cast still manage to make this otherwise standard story feel fresh, keeping viewers invested and rooting for the underdogs. Kim Se Jeong, in particular, perfectly captures the spirit of a high schooler uncertain about her future, portraying the panic, pressure, and emotional weight of adolescence with striking authenticity.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” is the story of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a 27-year-old rookie lawyer whose brilliance sets her apart just as much as her autism does. With an exceptionally high IQ, a photographic memory, and a uniquely creative way of thinking, she graduates at the top of her class from an elite law school. However, entering the professional legal world proves far more challenging than academic exams. Her direct communication style and difficulty with social cues often lead to misunderstandings and prejudice. Given a rare opportunity to work at a prestigious Seoul law firm, Young Woo begins handling complex cases while learning how to navigate workplace relationships. Supported by a kind mentor, challenged by rivals, and burdened by systemic discrimination, she approaches cases with unconventional logic that frequently leads to unexpected breakthroughs. Alongside her professional journey, she experiences first love and uncovers family secrets, all while drawing inspiration from her lifelong fascination with whales, where many of her greatest insights are born.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” while centered on Woo Young Woo as portrayed by Park Eun Bin, would not have felt complete without the steady, supportive presence of Kang Tae Oh. Once again, he proves that a male lead does not need to be toxic to create a deeply compelling and emotionally resonant romance.

By day, a humble noodle shop serves comforting bowls of food; by night, its employees wage war against evil spirits seeking eternal life, that’s the life of the main characters in “The Uncanny Counter.” Known as Counters, this secret group uses supernatural abilities to track down and banish demons hiding among humans. At the center is So Mun (Cho Byeong Kyu), a kindhearted high schooler whose life was forever changed by a mysterious childhood accident that left him injured and orphaned. Despite his age, he possesses overwhelming strength and a destiny deeply tied to the spirit world. He teams up with Do Ha Na (Kim Se Jeong), a sharp and emotionally guarded Counter who can sense demons from miles away and read memories through touch. Leading the group is Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Jong Sang), a former detective with immense power and fragmented memories, driven by an unshakable sense of justice. Chu Mae Ok (Yeom Hye Ran), the noodle shop’s gentle chef, serves as the team’s emotional anchor and healer, while veteran Counter Choi Jang Mul (Ahn Suk Hwan) quietly funds their operations.

If you enjoy superhero stories and aren’t afraid of embracing something unapologetically campy, “The Uncanny Counter” is an easy recommendation. While the entire cast delivers strong performances, Kim Se Jeong stands out in particular, showcasing impressive character growth. From deeply traumatic backstories to the present-day moments filled with warmth and camaraderie, the bond between the team becomes one of the drama’s greatest strengths and a genuine joy to watch.

Set in a quiet mountain valley, “The Potato Lab” unfolds in an unexpectedly charming workplace: a potato research institute where passion and romance quietly grow. Kim Mi Gyeong (Lee Sun Bin) is a seasoned researcher whose unpolished appearance hides a sharp scientific mind and an almost obsessive love for potatoes. Completely devoted to her work, she secretly develops a new potato variety named after herself, determined to prove her worth through research alone. Her routine is thrown into disarray when So Baek Ho (Kang Tae Oh) arrives as the institute’s new director. Polished, charismatic, and seemingly perfect, he stands in sharp contrast to his emotionally distant and solitary personality. Their constant clashes over work and values create friction that slowly turns into attraction. Despite vowing to avoid workplace romance, Mi Gyeong finds herself pulled into an unexpected relationship.

For viewers who enjoyed the loud, over-the-top, and occasionally obnoxious comedy of Lee Gang and want something just as exaggerated, “The Potato Lab” is a great pick. Packed with tropes, clichés, and an absurd number of potatoes, this drama leans fully into its chaos. With an intentionally unlikable male lead played by Kang Tae Oh, it delivers nonstop laughs that will leave your face sore from smiling.

“A Business Proposal,” one of the best K-dramas of 2022, revolves around Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong), an ordinary office worker nursing an unreturned crush, only to have her hopes crushed when she learns the man she likes is already in a relationship. In need of a distraction, she agrees to an unusual favor from her wealthy best friend, Jin Yeong Seo (Seol In Ah): attend a blind date under Yeong Seo’s name in exchange for cash. Determined to scare her date away, Ha Ri pulls out all the stops, until she realizes the man sitting across from her is Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop), the intimidating CEO of her own company. What she doesn’t know is that Tae Mu is desperate to end his grandfather’s relentless matchmaking schemes and has decided to marry the next woman he meets. Mistaking Ha Ri for Yeong Seo, he makes a shocking proposal the very next day to fake-date him. Caught between her false identity, workplace chaos, and an unexpected romance, Ha Ri’s small lie quickly spirals into a life-altering contract relationship.

While many dramas are quick to label themselves as rom-coms, if there is one K-drama that truly earns that title, it is “A Business Proposal.” It delivers laugh-out-loud comedy that leaves your stomach hurting and romance spicy enough to make you twirl your hair and bite your nails, completely unable to look away. At the center of it all is Kim Se Jeong, who effortlessly balances comedy and romance, ensuring neither overshadows the other.

