Watch: Wanna One Hints At New Content With Mysterious 'COMING SOON' Teaser

Wanna One may be reuniting for new content this year!

On January 1, Mnet’s content platform Mnet Plus unveiled a teaser clip titled “2026 COMING SOON” and featuring Wanna One’s signature tape imagery. The video includes “See you again,” which are lyrics from Wanna One’s “Spring Breeze,” as well as the text “we GO again.”

Tagged as an “Mnet Plus ORIGINAL,” the teaser hints at potential new content featuring the project group.

Hwang Minhyun also shared the video on his Instagram Stories, confirming the video’s relation to Wanna One.

