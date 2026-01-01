BTS Officially Announces March Comeback Date + New World Tour

BTS has officially confirmed their long-awaited comeback date!

On January 1, BIGHIT MUSIC announced via press release that BTS will return with a new album on March 20. This marks the group’s first full-group album release in approximately three years and nine months, following their anthology album “Proof,” which was released in June 2022.

The comeback date was first hinted at through handwritten letters the members recently sent to ARMY (their official fandom). To welcome the New Year, BTS personally wrote letters that were delivered to the homes of fans who have maintained their Weverse membership over the past three years. Alongside heartfelt messages of gratitude for fans who have stood by them throughout the years, the members subtly teased their return by writing the date “2026.03.20.”

Fans who did not receive a physical letter will be able to read the same messages on Weverse later this month, allowing ARMY around the world to share in the moment.

BTS also rang in the New Year with fans through a full-group Weverse live broadcast on December 31, 2025. Looking back on the past year, the members shared their hopes for the future, saying, “We hope to make a safe comeback this year and that the album does well. Let’s make BTS a huge success.”

Following the release of their new album, the agency also announced that BTS will embark on a large-scale world tour. More details about the album and tour will be announced at a later date through official channels.

Stay tuned!

