Watch: Kim Ji Won Arrives As A Mad Genius Surgeon Who Challenges A Corrupt Hospital System In New Medical Drama

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” (literal translation) has unveiled a new special teaser!

On December 31, a special teaser for the drama was released at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards.

Based on the hit Japanese series “Doctor X,” “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” is a medical noir that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The drama brings together director Lee Jung Rim of “VIP,” “Revenant,” and “As You Stood By,” and rising writer Pyeon Seong Geun.

Kim Ji Won stars as Gye Soo Jung, a brilliant surgeon dispatched from a physician staffing agency and infamously nicknamed the “mad dog of the operating room.” Lee Jung Eun plays Jang Hee Suk, the money-obsessed head of the doctor staffing agency, while Son Hyun Joo takes on the role of Boo Seung Gwon, director of Guseo University Hospital’s branch. Kim Woo Seok portrays Park Tae Kyung, a privileged intern from an elite background at the same hospital.

The newly released teaser introduces “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung’s dramatic arrival at Guseo University Hospital, a medical institution steeped in corruption. Rejecting the traditional symbol of medical authority—the white coat—Gye Soo Jung makes her entrance in a jet-black leather coat and upends the rigid hierarchy of the university hospital with a single line: “I object.” Her commanding presence in the operating room soon follows, hinting at the rise of a medical dark hero who dominates solely through unmatched skill.

The teaser is further elevated by Lee Jung Eun’s weighty narration: “This is the story of a lone wolf. In an era of white mafia, where even life-saving medical care is ruled by money and power, there appears a solitary figure—surgeon Gye Soo Jung. Another name for her is Doctor X.”

Watch the teaser below:

SBS’s new Friday–Saturday drama “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” is scheduled to premiere in October 2026.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Descendants of the Sun”:

Watch Now

Source (1)