Watch: Chae Won Bin Crashes Ahn Hyo Seop’s Peaceful Farm Life Over Rare Mushrooms In New Rom-Com

The upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out Again Today” (literal title) has unveiled a new special teaser!

On December 31, a special new teaser for the drama was released at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards.

“Sold Out Again Today” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who works three jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The newly released teaser highlights Dam Ye Jin’s bold, bulldozer-like personality as she barges into Matthew’s quiet farm life. Arriving in the peaceful village of Deokpung, she immediately zeroes in on the rare white flower mushrooms Matthew treasures, trailing him relentlessly in her pursuit.

Put off by Ye Jin, who demands the mushrooms right from their very first meeting, Matthew coldly responds, “I hope we won’t see each other again,” before locking the farm gate. But Ye Jin refuses to back down. Declaring, “If I’ve come this far, I might as well get the mushrooms,” she boldly climbs over the fence, showcasing her unyielding determination.

Undeterred, Ye Jin presses on, confidently stating, “I’ll do this my way,” as she launches an even more fearless offensive to break through Matthew’s ironclad defenses. As the narration says, “There’s no stopping someone who keeps pushing forward,” her relentless knocking begins to shake Matthew’s heart as well, leaving viewers curious about what kind of relationship will develop between the two.

“Sold Out Again Today” is scheduled to air in spring 2026.

