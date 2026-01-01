Watch: Kim Hye Yoon Confidently Steps In As Jang Nara’s New Partner In “Good Partner 2”

The upcoming SBS drama “Good Partner 2” has unveiled a new special teaser!

On December 31, a special new teaser for the drama was released at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards.

Written by an actual divorce attorney, Season 1 of “Good Partner” depicts the struggles of two very different divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie lawyer who is still new to divorce.

“Good Partner 2” will follow Cha Eun Kyung, who is now the lead attorney of Korea’s first divorce law firm, as she joins forces with a partner bound to her by an inescapable and complicated connection to take on a series of unavoidable challenges.

In the newly released special teaser, Cha Eun Kyung is shown embarking on a fresh start after leaving Law Firm Daejung to open a new practice called “Spring Again,” a name that reflects her desire to help clients regain warmth, hope, and a sense of renewal in their lives as quickly as possible. Still as chic and sharp-tongued as ever, Cha Eun Kyung delivers a short but impactful line—“Just trust me”—that heightens anticipation for her comeback.

Adding to the intrigue, Kim Hye Yoon makes a confident entrance immediately afterward, countering with, “No, trust me!” As the two become each other’s new partners, their bold clash of confidence hints at a dynamic new partnership and sparks curiosity about the story that will unfold next.

Stay tuned for more updates!

