Watch: Lim Ji Yeon Is A Joseon Villainess Who Awakens In 2026 And Clashes With Ruthless Chaebol Heo Nam Jun In “Wicked World”

The upcoming SBS drama “Wicked World” has unveiled a new special teaser!

On December 31, a special new teaser for the drama was released at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards.

“Wicked World” is a war-like romance drama about unknown actress Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), who becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless chaebol known as a “monster of capitalism.”

The drama brings together director Han Tae Seob of “Stove League” and “Cheer Up” and rising writer Kang Hyun Joo.

The newly released teaser opens with the infamous Joseon villainess Kang Dan Sim (Lim Ji Yeon) being ordered to drink poison after committing what is described as an “unforgivable crime.” Flinging the bowl aside, she shouts, “What exactly is my crime?!”—a powerful display of the ferocity and authority of a woman who once held the world in the palm of her hand.

After being forced to drink the poison and facing death, Dan Sim suddenly opens her eyes in a complete tonal shift—awakening in 2026 as struggling actress Shin Seo Ri on the set of a historical drama.

Meanwhile, chaebol Cha Se Gye exudes overwhelming charisma befitting his ruthless reputation. Yet his dominance is swiftly overturned when the resurrected Joseon villainess—now in Seo Ri’s body—launches a chaotic floral assault, striking him with abandon and instantly dismantling his composure. Attacked in the middle of the street, Se Gye fires back with a red flower of his own. Their tense standoff, brandishing branches and blossoms like swords, signals the explosive beginning of a romance poised on the brink of all-out war.

As Seo Ri’s voice declares, “I’ll be there soon—so wait for me, Cha Se Gye,” images of Dan Sim from the past cradled in someone’s arms intertwine with Seo Ri resting in Se Gye’s embrace in the present, amplifying anticipation for the fate-tangled romance to come.

“Wicked World” is scheduled to premiere in May 2026.

