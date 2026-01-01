Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok Gets Chaotically Possessed By Ghost Clients While Solving Their Unfinished Cases In “Phantom Lawyer”

The upcoming SBS’s Friday–Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled a new special teaser!

On December 31, a special new teaser for the drama was released at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards.

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The newly released teaser opens with Shin Yi Rang confidently introducing himself as the head attorney of Shin Yi Rang Law Office. Declaring, “I’ll stake my name on building the best law firm there is,” he appears to be an ambitious but otherwise ordinary lawyer. The mood quickly takes a turn, however, as ominous whispers—“Yi Rang can see ghosts” and “These talismans summon spirits”—fill the air. Moments later, he lights an incense burner, only for an upside-down ghost to suddenly appear before him.

As he becomes possessed by the spirits of his ghostly clients, Shin Yi Rang undergoes dramatic transformations—embodying everyone from a girl group trainee to a brilliant scientist. Effortlessly crossing gender, age, profession, and background, he is thrown into increasingly dangerous situations, from confronting ruthless gangsters to facing blades in life-threatening encounters.

Yet beneath the chaos lies Yi Rang’s genuine compassion. Despite his constant complaints about bruises, falls, and nausea caused by relentless possessions, his heartfelt words reveal his true motivation: “If I don’t do this, who will listen to their stories?”

Standing in sharp contrast is Han Na Hyun, whose cool-headed charisma leaves a strong impression. A star attorney at Taebaek Law Firm with a flawless win record, she harbors deep distrust toward Shin Yi Rang after suffering an inexplicable defeat at his hands. While a possessed Yi Rang grumbles about her rigid and narrow-minded ways, Han Na Hyun gradually uncovers the truth behind the bizarre cases—and ultimately evolves into his most reliable ally.

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere this March.

