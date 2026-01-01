Watch: Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Join Forces To Reverse Their Sudden Downfall In “No Tail To Tell” Teaser

SBS’s new Friday–Saturday drama “No Tail to Tell” has unveiled a new teaser!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

The newly released teaser opens with the petulant complaint of Eun Ho as she cries out, “What did I do that was so wrong!” After interfering in a human’s fate, Eun Ho is punished with the ultimate sentence for a gumiho: becoming human.

At the same time, world-class soccer star Kang Si Yeol faces an unexpected disaster of his own. As Eun Ho suddenly turns human overnight and Si Yeol plummets from the very top to rock bottom, the two begin blaming each other and slip into full-on mutual hostility. However, the caption “A punishment was given to a reckless gumiho—along with love” hints at a gradual change in their relationship.

Meanwhile, a mysterious voice sternly scolds Eun Ho, saying, “Did you really think meddling with human fate was such a trivial matter?” Sensing impending doom, Eun Ho teams up with Kang Si Yeol to devise a plan to reverse their fate.

As the two gradually shift from “enemies” to “allies,” Eun Ho’s voiceover—“I think I finally know what we need to do now”—piques interest. The appearance of a mystical fox bead radiating supernatural energy, combined with Eun Ho’s ominous warning, “Brace yourself. Starting tomorrow, we’re going to be incredibly busy,” and Kang Si Yeol’s curious gaze, leave viewers eager for what comes next.

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

