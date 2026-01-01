Watch: So Ji Sub Is A Former Blacklisted Operative Forced Back Into Action After His Daughter Is Kidnapped In New Action Drama

The upcoming SBS’s Friday–Saturday drama “Manager Kim” (literal title) has unveiled a new special teaser!

On December 31, a special new teaser for the drama was released at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Manager Kim” is an action-noir drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary office worker who has been living quietly as a common citizen—until his beloved daughter goes missing. To save her, he is forced to reveal a secret that must never come to light, risking everything in the process.

The newly released teaser opens with Manager Kim’s calm narration: “We’re just ordinary old men who wear glasses.” The next scene shows him as a meek office employee who readily lowers himself and apologizes to his superiors without hesitation. Frustrated by her father’s excessive humility, his daughter Min Ji frustatedly asks, “Dad, don’t you have any pride?”

The tone quickly shifts as the teaser exposes Manager Kim’s secret. After Min Ji is kidnapped, the once-unassuming father transforms into a ruthless and highly skilled operative, effortlessly wielding firearms and engaging in brutal hand-to-hand combat as he tracks down those responsible. With an emotionless stare, he delivers a chilling warning: “I’m only letting you live because I believe my daughter is still alive. If not, you, your friends, and your family will all die by my hand.”

In truth, Manager Kim is a former North Korean special operative—a top-priority blacklisted agent whose very existence must remain hidden in the South. Fighting alongside him are his trusted allies: Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), a former taekwondo gold medalist concealing his past life as a secret agent after retirement, and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho), a once-legendary battlefield force so dangerous even the nation could not control him.

As the three men—friends and fathers alike—are drawn back into a world of violence, the drama raises the question of whether they can protect their families while keeping their deadly secrets buried.

Watch the trailer below!

“Manager Kim” is set to premiere later this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

