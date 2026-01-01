Watch: T.O.P Announces Long-Awaited Music Comeback With New Solo Album

T.O.P is officially returning to music with a brand-new solo album!

On January 1, T.O.P took to his personal Instagram to announce the news, sharing a video alongside the message, “A new album is on the way. TOP SPOT – ANOTHER DIMENSION.”

In the video, T.O.P writes “ANOTHER DIMENSION” by hand on a blank white sheet of paper, signaling the start of a new chapter in his musical journey.

This upcoming album marks T.O.P’s first solo release in 13 years following his 2013 digital single “DOOM DADA.” It also comes roughly three years after he officially announced his departure from BIGBANG in 2023, making it his first music release since stepping away from group activities.

Are you excited for new music from T.O.P? Stay tuned for more updates!