YOUNG POSSE Announces January Comeback Date

YOUNG POSSE is kicking off the new year with a comeback!

On January 2, the girl group’s agency officially announced, “YOUNG POSSE is making a comeback on January 27 with a single album. They recently completed filming the music video for their new song.”

YOUNG POSSE’s upcoming return will mark their first comeback in approximately five months: the group’s last comeback was in August, when they released their fourth EP “Growing Pain pt.1 : FREE.”

Are you excited for YOUNG POSSE’s return?