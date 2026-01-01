KCM Welcomes His Third Child 6 Weeks Earlier Than Expected

KCM and his wife have welcomed their third child!

On January 2, KCM’s agency A2Z Entertainment announced that the singer and his wife had welcomed a baby boy on December 20. However, because the baby arrived six weeks earlier than expected and required a period of observation in the hospital, the agency explained that they had waited to announce the news after the health of both the mother and child were stable.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is KCM’s agency A2Z Entertainment. We are announcing the news of the birth of KCM’s third child, a son. KCM’s third child (whose pregnancy nickname was Bokdam) was born approximately six weeks earlier than expected (on December 20), so immediately after the birth, he required careful observation by medical professionals for a certain period of time. The agency and the artist waited until the health of the mother and child were stable to share this news. We ask for your understanding regarding the slight delay in announcing the news of the birth. Thankfully, the mother is currently recovering well, and the child is healthy and receiving care from medical professionals. We would like to express our gratitude for the many congratulations and support KCM has received. As a husband and the father of two daughters and one son, KCM has expressed his determination to do his utmost in his music and broadcast activities with an even greater sense of responsibility than before. He also expresses his gratitude to everyone who has congratulated him. We at the agency also hope that KCM’s family of five will enjoy only happy days in the future. We wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year.

Congratulations to KCM and his family!

Source (1)