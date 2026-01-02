Nam Joo Hyuk Signs With New Agency

Nam Joo Hyuk has joined a new agency after leaving Management SOOP!

On January 2, FABLE COMPANY announced that Nam Joo Hyuk had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

“Nam Joo Hyuk is an actor who has broadened his acting spectrum by pulling off a wide variety of genres,” said FABLE COMPANY. “We are delighted to be working together with Nam Joo Hyuk, who has built a solid career of his own through challenging himself endlessly and trying new things, instead of sticking with a single image.”

They continued, “We will support Nam Joo Hyuk as he takes on new faces and challenges in the future, and we aim to become a reliable partner by his side so that he can walk the path that is truest to Nam Joo Hyuk as an actor.”

FABLE COMPANY’s roster of actors currently includes Choi Woo Shik, Jeon So Nee, Park Yeon Woo, and Hong Min Ki.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk, who first debuted as an actor in 2014, parted ways with Management SOOP at the end of December after five years.

Watch Nam Joo Hyuk in his film “Remember” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out his film “Josée” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)