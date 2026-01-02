ONEUS Parts Ways With Agency After 7 Years

ONEUS, a five-member boy group that debuted in 2019, is leaving their agency RBW.

On January 2, RBW released an official statement announcing that the agency and the members of ONEUS have mutually agreed to end their exclusive contracts at the end of February 2026.

With this announcement, the new album that ONEUS is releasing this month along with the accompanying broadcast promotions will be their final activities under RBW.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is RBW.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to TO MOON for your unwavering love and support for our artist ONEUS.

We had in-depth discussions with the ONEUS members regarding their future activities, and as a result, we have mutually agreed to end our exclusive contracts with all five members as of the end of February 2026.

ONEUS will conclude their official scheduled activities as RBW artists with the release of their new album and broadcast promotions planned for January 2026.

Apart from the end of the exclusive contracts, both the company and the members share the belief that ONEUS’s value and identity should be carried forward, thus the decision was made to continue group activities under the name ONEUS going forward.

We will actively cooperate on all matters necessary for team activities so that, in any environment, the members can continue their connection with TO MOON as ONEUS.

We extend our deep gratitude to the ONEUS members, who have achieved meaningful growth together with us, and we ask fans to continue offering unwavering interest and support to the five members as they move forward together as ONEUS.

Thank you.