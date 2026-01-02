Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui's New Romance Drama 'Our Universe' Confirms Premiere Date With First Poster

Get ready for Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui’s new drama!

On January 2, tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Our Universe” unveiled an adorable new poster for the upcoming drama.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about each other, end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together, leading them on a journey of personal growth and a blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as the role of Sun Tae Hyung, a photography assistant who lives life by the flow. Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s in-law who clashes with him while raising their nephew together. Park Seo Ham will take on the role of Woo Hyun Jin’s first love Yoon Sung.

The newly released first poster for “Our Universe” depicts Woo Joo, who will welcome Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin to a new world. With innocent charm, Woo Joo throws his bowl of cereal into the air, adding even more chaos to the colorful kitchen scattered with his toys and food. Despite the mess, Woo Joo brings a smile to viewers’ faces with his adorable charm.

The copy, “My universe that fell from the sky like a disaster without warning,” hints at the unpredictable romance that will unfold as the two in-laws attempt to raise Woo Joo.

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Roh Jeong Eui in “The Witch” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Bae In Hyuk in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract”:

Watch Now

Source (1)