KiiiKiii Unveils 1st Teasers For January Comeback With 'Delulu World'

KiiiKiii is gearing up for a January comeback!

On January 1, STARSHIP Entertainment officially announced, “KiiiKiii is currently kicking up the pace of their preparations with the goal of a comeback at the end of January. We ask for lots of anticipation and support for KiiiKiii, who will write a new story in the new year of 2026 with a diverse variety of music and content.”

Through their newly updated “Delulu World” website (which you can check out here), KiiiKiii also unveiled their first teaser photos for the upcoming comeback.

Check out all of KiiiKiii’s new teasers below, and stay tuned for updates on their return!

