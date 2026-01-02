Watch: Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Showcase Their Courtroom Prowess In New Drama 'Honour' Teasers

ENA’s upcoming law drama “Honour” has unveiled its first teasers!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the three lawyers who are longtime friends who met in college and serve as lead attorneys at the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women. When a secret buried for two decades resurfaces and disrupts their lives, the women fight back with persistence and determination, showing an unbreakable bond and resilience.

The newly released poster captivates with the neatly tailored, sophisticated attorney looks of Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah). The red line binding the three female attorneys sensuously traces the title of the drama “Honour” in cursive, symbolizing powerful solidarity to restore honor and unyielding determination to pursue the truth to the very end.

Their courtroom prowess comes into even sharper focus in the accompanying teaser video. Founded with the mission statement, “We believed a law firm solely for victims was urgently needed,” L&J’s lead attorneys each bring a different strength to the table.

L&J’s public-facing messenger and star attorney Yoon Ra Young appears on television to speak out about a ruling that deems video testimony by underage sexual-assault victims unconstitutional. L&J’s head Kang Shin Jae anchors the firm with a steely resolve to see things through. Lastly, Hwang Hyun Jin, an action-forward attorney who works tirelessly in the field, hones body and mind with martial arts in spare moments and forcefully counters baseless speculation.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

