NCT's Jeno And Jaemin's New Short-Form Drama 'WIND UP' Confirms Premiere Date With First Poster

NCT’s Jeno and Jaemin’s upcoming short-form drama is gearing up for its release!

On January 2, new short-form platform KITZ unveiled the first poster for “WIND UP.”

“WIND UP” is a coming-of-age drama that tells the story of a high school baseball pitcher who can no longer throw a strike and a transfer student who becomes his self-appointed manager. The sports drama depicts the two students’ dazzling friendship. The series will be helmed by director Kim Sung Ho, known for Netflix’s “Move to Heaven” and KBS’s “Bad Prosecutor.”

Jeno will play Woo Jin, who was once a promising pitcher, while Jaemin will play transfer student Tae Hee who appears in front of Woo Jin one day.

The newly released poster captures Woo Jin and Tae Hee in their baseball uniforms. The copy states, “The dream that was wavering has found its place.”

KITZ will officially launch on January 16 at 10 a.m. KST, and “WIND UP” will premiere on January 16 at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Jeno and Jaemin cameo in “A-TEEN” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)



