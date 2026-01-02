Jo Yoon Woo Announces Marriage And Retirement At Same Time

Jo Yoon Woo has announced his marriage plans together with the news of his retirement from acting.

On January 1, the actor announced on Instagram that he was getting married and also retiring after a 15-year career.

Jo Yoon Woo’s full announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is Jo Yoon Woo.

First, Happy New Year. I wish everyone a year full of happiness. I’m writing this because I have something I want to tell you as we begin the new year. I have met a precious person with whom I want to spend the rest of my life, and after giving it a lot of thought, I’ve decided to end my 15-year acting career in order to build a humble life of our own together. The 15 years I spent with only acting in my sights after debuting at the age of 21 have been truly precious to me, which is why I carefully debated this decision for a long time before finally sharing it with you now. Now, for the first time in my life, I have someone I want to protect forever, and I want to build a joyful life together with that person. Please look kindly on my life together with the precious lover who has been with me for over four years—and who is also my closest friend. I hope that your 2026 will be full of health and happiness.

Thank you. Sincerely, Jo Yoon Woo

Jo Yoon Woo, who first debuted in 2011 through the drama “Flower Boy Ramyun Shop,” has appeared in dramas like “Dating Agency: Cyrano,” “The Heirs,” “Tomorrow’s Cantabile,” and “Hwarang.” He most recently appeared in the drama “Not Others” in 2023.

Congratulations to Jo Yoon Woo and his bride-to-be!

