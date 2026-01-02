Byeon Woo Seok Welcomes The New Year With Heartfelt Donation

Byeon Woo Seok has welcomed the new year with a generous donation to Severance Hospital!

On January 2, Yonsei University Severance Hospital stated, “On January 1, Byeon Woo Seok donated 100 million won (approximately $69,300) to support treatment costs for pediatric and adolescent patients.” The funds will be used to help cover medical expenses for young patients.

The actor remarked, “I’m happy to be part of efforts that help pediatric and adolescent patients regain their health and support them and their families as they move toward a brighter future. I hope this donation provides practical help for treatment and recovery, and I’ll do my best to continue giving back.” He added, “With the arrival of 2026, I hope everyone—including young patients and their families—can dream of hope.”

Previously in 2024, Byeon Woo Seok donated 300 million won (approximately $208,000) to Severance Hospital for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients.

The actor rose to greater fame through the tvN drama “Lovely Runner” and is currently filming the MBC drama “Perfect Crown,” which co-stars IU and is slated to air this year.

