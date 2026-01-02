Ji Sung And Won Jin Ah Get Off To A Rocky Start In 'The Judge Returns'

Ji Sung and Won Jin Ah will get off on the wrong foot in MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns”!

“The Judge Returns” tells the story of corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Won Jin Ah will play Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor determined to avenge her father. When Lee Han Young goes back in time and decides he wants to eradicate great evil, he approaches her with an offer to forge an alliance in their shared quest for justice.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the tension between Lee Han Young and Kim Jin Ah in his first life, when he was a corrupt judge making rulings according to the orders of Haenal Law Firm.

When Han Young goes to a nursing home to visit his father, who is suffering from dementia, he has an unpleasant first encounter with Jin Ah, who has followed him there. Although Han Young glares daggers at her, Jin Ah appears entirely unfazed by his reaction, staring back at him with a look of determination.

This first encounter leaves both of them with a bad impression of one another, creating an animosity that builds until it reaches its peak.

When Han Young and Jin Ah run into each other again at the courthouse, they are openly hostile towards one another, piquing curiosity as to how their paths became entangled and why Jin Ah sought Han Young out at his father’s nursing home.

“The Judge Returns” will premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Devil Judge” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Won Jin Ah’s film “Secret: Untold Melody” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)