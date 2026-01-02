8 New K-Dramas To Check Out In January 2026

A new year has arrived, and there’s no better way to kick it off than with some new K-dramas!

Here are K-dramas that are premiering in January 2026:

Korean Title: “판사 이한영”

Cast: Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin Ah

Premiere Date: January 2

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:40 p.m. KST on MBC, available on Viki

“The Judge Returns” tells the story of corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Korean Title: “은애하는 도적님아”

Cast: Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, Han So Eun

Premiere Date: January 3

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. KST on KBS2, available on Viki

“To My Beloved Thief” is about Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her.

“Spring Fever”

Korean Title: “스프링 피버”

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In

Premiere Date: January 5

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy featuring the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Sun Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.





“Can This Love Be Translated?”

Korean Title: “이 사랑 통역 되나요?”

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Fukushi Sota

Premiere Date: January 16

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.





“No Tail To Tell”

Korean Title: “오늘부터 인간입니다만”

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon

Premiere Date: January 16

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance about Eun Ho (Kim Hye Yoon), a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Kang Si Yeol (Lomon), an overly confident world-class soccer player.





“Undercover Miss Hong”

Korean Title: “언더커버 미쓰홍”

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yun Kyung, Cho Han Gyul, Yuna (ITZY)

Premiere Date: January 17

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.





Korean Title: “아기가 생겼어요”

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, Dasom

Premiere Date: January 17

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on Channel A, available on Viki

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk) and Jang Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo), who have both sworn off marriage.

“Recipe for Love”

Korean Title: “사랑을 처방해 드립니다”

Cast: Jin Se Yeon, Park Ki Woong

Premiere Date: January 31

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Recipe for Love” is about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

