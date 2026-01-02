Lee Je Hoon’s Undercover Mission Brings Him Face To Face With Crime Ring Leader Kim Sung Kyu In “Taxi Driver 3”

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the Rainbow Dark Heroes—Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), CEO Jang (Kim Eui Sung), Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram)—took aim at a vicious secondhand scam ring operating through online resale apps. During the operation, Do Gi discovered that behind the scam ring’s leader (Park Si Yoon) is a group of professional crime consultants who meticulously set up illegal operations. This led him to step foot on their base of operations, Samheung Island.

In tonight’s episode, the Rainbow Dark Heroes officially launch their pursuit of the so-called “Samheungdos,” a group of professional crime architects. Following Do Gi and CEO Jang, all members enter Samheung Island to initiate a blockbuster-scale revenge-for-hire operation. Most notably, Do Gi will personally pose as a crime consulting client and approach both the Samheungdos and their leader, Go (Kim Sung Kyu).

Newly released stills show Do Gi being arrested by Officer Kim (Ji Dae Han), sparking speculation over whether his true identity has been exposed to the Samheungdos. Despite being handcuffed, Do Gi refuses to relinquish control to the villains, fighting to maintain the upper hand. His sly, calculating gaze as he attempts to manipulate Officer Kim heightens curiosity over what strategy Do Gi has devised to turn the Samheungdos against themselves.

The tension escalates further with scenes of Do Gi coming face-to-face with Go. Filled with mutual suspicion, their meeting crackles with intensity, leaving viewers eager to find out whether Do Gi’s latest scheme against the Samheungdos will succeed.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on January 2 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

