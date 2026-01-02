Park Shin Hye Meets Cho Han Gyul While Trying To Rent A 19+ Video In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has shared a sneak peek of Park Shin Hye and Cho Han Gyul’s disastrous first meeting!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Before going undercover at Hanmin Securities, Hong Geum Bo tries to rent a 19+ video in order to test whether she can pass off looking like a 20-year-old, and in the process, she winds up meeting avid cinephile Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul).

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Hong Geum Bo and Albert Oh face off over the same 19+ video. Due to this chance encounter, Hong Geum Bo’s first impression of Albert Oh is a “pervert,” while Albert Oh is unable to hide his disbelief at this unexpected misunderstanding.

After this first meeting—which leaves a strong impression on them both—Hong Geum Bo and Albert Oh meet again at Hanmin Securities, where she is an entry-level employee and he is the director of the crisis management department.

Albert Oh, a nepo baby who was forced to work at Hanmin Securities due to being the chairman’s grandson, doesn’t enjoy the dull everyday routine of corporate life. However, the arrival of the sharp undercover employee Hong Geum Bo spices up the free-spirited director’s life in unpredictable ways.

“Undercover Miss Hong” will premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

