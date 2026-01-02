Yoo Jae Myung And Yoon Sea's Home Date Gets Interrupted By An Unexpected Guest In 'Love Me'

JTBC’s “Love Me” has shared a glimpse of Yoo Jae Myung and Yoon Sea’s developing relationship!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Seo Jun Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness.

Spoilers

Previously in “Love Me,” Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung) and Jin Ja Young (Yoon Sea) met as a guest and guide of a package tour. They discovered they share the same wound: the loss of their spouses—an event considered to carry the highest stress level. Sharing emotions such as guilt, regret, and pain, Jin Ho gradually lays down his emotional burden and starts to smile again.

The newly released stills reveal that Jin Ho and Ja Young have become a couple, shown wearing matching T-shirts and dining together at Jin Ho’s home. The romantic mood freezes when his sister-in-law Kim Mi Kyung (Park Sung Yeon), worried about her brother-in-law being alone, drops by with food. The fact that he is wearing matching T-shirts with another woman in the home where her older sister lived is expected to shock Mi Kyung deeply.

The production team explained, “Jin Ho and Ja Young’s love is the first step toward their own happiness after loss. However, the sister-in-law’s appearance will show that his choice is by no means an issue that concerns only the individuals involved.” They added, “How his daughter Jun Kyung and son Jun Seo react when they learn of their father’s new love is also a crucial hurdle that romance of his life’s second act must overcome. Please stay tuned to see the real-world obstacles and changes that follow in the broadcast.”

The next episode of “Love Me” airs on January 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)