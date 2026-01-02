Watch: Park Bo Gum Arrives At A Rural Village To Open A Special Barbershop In New Variety Show

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Bogum’s Magic Curl” (working title) has unveiled its first teaser!

“Bogum’s Magic Curl” follows Park Bo Gum—who holds a national barber’s license—and his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon as they run a special barbershop in a remote rural village, tending to both hair and hearts.

The first teaser captures Park Bo Gum on his way to work at a small village on a day when it was snowing. With a practice mannequin and bags in both hands and a backpack slung over his shoulders, he strides forward with visible excitement, reflecting his anticipation for a new challenge.

When he arrives at the salon that will soon become his workplace, Park Bo Gum exclaims, “It’s beautiful!” The salon—renovated from a long-abandoned old house—already radiates warmth and charm from the outside.

Describing the show as “a place where magic happens,” Park Bo Gum raises expectations for the magical transformations he will create by bringing customers’ desired styles to life, along with the heartfelt stories that can only unfold at this special salon.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, and Kwak Dong Yeon spent about a year preparing for the program, taking part in everything from choosing the location to remodeling and interior design. Though they may be a little inexperienced, the three approach the project with sincere hearts, promising to connect with village residents through warm gestures and create a magical time together.

Watch the trailer below:

“Bogum’s Magic Curl” will premiere on January 30 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

