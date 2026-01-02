Jeon So Nee Is Lee Je Hoon's Former Special Forces Subordinate In Special Appereance On “Taxi Driver 3'

Jeon So Nee will be making a special appearance on SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Jeon So Nee is set to appear in Episodes 15 and 16 of “Taxi Driver 3.” She will play Yoo Sun Ah, a former special forces subordinate of Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon). Notably, Yoo Sun Ah serves as a key catalyst that draws the “Rainbow Dark Heroes” into a military-related case, further heightening intrigue.

Newly released stills showcase Jeon So Nee’s complete transformation into a soldier. With her bare face and perfectly disciplined posture, she exudes commanding military charisma. The intensity in her gaze also hints at an unsettling backstory, sparking curiosity about the narrative surrounding her character.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on January 2 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

