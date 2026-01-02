Lee Joo Bin Is Joined By Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, And More As High School Teachers In “Spring Fever”

The upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has revealed its colorful ensemble of teachers!

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Newly released stills spotlight the teachers of Shinsu High School, each carrying their own stories and personalities. From the mysterious Yoon Bom—who draws constant curiosity from both colleagues and townspeople—to Seo Hye Suk (Jin Kyung), Jung Jin Hyuk (Bae Jung Nam), Seok Gwan Soo (Kim Byung Choon), Hong Jung Pyo (Oh Man Seok), and Wi Jung Hwan (Jung Young Ki), the images vividly capture each character’s distinct traits.

Yoon Bom was once a beloved, charismatic teacher known for her natural charm and top popularity ranking. However, after an unexpected incident, she relocates to Shinsu Village and resolves to live a quiet, emotionally detached life. True to her vow, she maintains a calm, indifferent demeanor, becoming an enigmatic figure who constantly leaves her fellow teachers curious.

Jin Kyung and Bae Jung Nam portray Korean language teacher Seo Hye Suk and P.E. teacher Jung Jin Hyuk. Hye Suk, the owner of the house where Yoon Bom lives, is a single mother raising twins on her own and is well-known as Shinsu High’s resident busybody. Jin Hyuk, once dubbed the “Shinsu Village idol,” proudly considers himself the school’s visual standout.

Now in middle age, Jin Hyuk remains unmarried as he devotes himself to caring for his ailing mother. Through unexpectedly learning jiu-jitsu together with their fellow teachers, Hye Suk and Jin Hyuk begin to experience fluttering emotions, setting the stage for the drama’s heartfelt middle-aged romance.

Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki round out the faculty lineup as the school principal, vice principal of academics, and a Korean history teacher, respectively. Kim Byung Choon plays Seok Gwan Soo, a principal who commands little authority and is instead portrayed as a man barely getting by amid life’s many hardships—setting the stage for plenty of comedic moments.

Oh Man Seok takes on the role of Hong Jung Pyo, an irritating yet oddly pitiable vice principal whose attention is drawn more to getting side money than to his duties as an educator. Meanwhile, Jung Young Ki’s Wi Jung Hwan acts as the mediator among the teachers, serving as the drama’s scene-stealer.

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)