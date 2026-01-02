Kim Dong Jun And Bae In Hyuk Make Special Appearances As Prosecutor And Mysterious Suspect In “The Judge Returns”

“The Judge Returns” has unveiled a glimpse of Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah’s intense first meeting, and the special appearances of Kim Dong Jun and Bae In Hyuk!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Lee Han Young is a so-called “slave judge” for Haenal Law Firm, a deeply corrupt judge who chases power and delivers rulings tailored to the firm’s interests. Standing above him is Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), the Chief Justice who manipulates Haenal Law Firm at will and commits ruthless acts in the name of his own version of justice as he reaches for even greater power. Meanwhile, Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah), a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, is driven by vengeance as she seeks the truth behind those who pushed her father to his death. A single case intertwines their fates, forming a dangerous and tightly wound triangular conflict.

In newly released stills, Han Young, Shin Jin, and Jin Ah come face-to-face in the same courtroom, creating an atmosphere thick with tension. Their restrained yet piercing gazes amplify the suspense, raising questions about why these three figures have gathered—and what confrontation lies ahead.

Han Young, in particular, dominates the scene with his icy stare, embodying the image of a cold-blooded judge. Having long delivered biased rulings in service of his own ambition, anticipation builds over the fate that now awaits him.

Adding to the excitement, Kim Dong Jun and Bae In Hyuk are set to make impactful appearances in the drama’s first two episodes. Kim Dong Jun plays Prosecutor Kang, a dependable colleague who works in perfect sync with Kim Jin Ah, while Bae In Hyuk takes on the role of Kim Sang Jin, a mysterious attempted-theft suspect harboring a hidden secret.

“The Judge Returns” will premiere on January 2 at 9:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

