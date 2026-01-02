Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, And More Anchor The Youthful Coming-Of-Age Arc In “Spring Fever”

“Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills of its youthful students!

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

The drama also introduces a fresh, heart-fluttering youth storyline through Shinsu High School’s undisputed top student Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young) and the perpetually second-ranked Choi Se Jin (Lee Jae In). Although Se Jin is the only one who openly dislikes Han Gyeol, he remains blissfully unaware—quietly harboring a gentle, sincere desire to see her smile. Their delicate push-and-pull will capture the essence of a classic coming-of-age romance.

Adding to the youthful energy are Seo Hye Suk’s (Jin Kyung) twin sons, Kim Dae Han (Ahn Sang Jin) and Kim Min Guk (Choi In Woo), whose lively and playful charm injects vibrancy into the drama. Oh Dong Pyo (Lee Jae Moo) appears as a rare ally to Jae Gyu in Shinsu Village and a student who often tags along with Han Gyeol and his group of older friends. Together, their playful, mischievous chemistry promises plenty of lighthearted moments and easy smiles for viewers.

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Cho Jun Young in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jae In in “Hi-Five”!

Watch Now

Source (1)