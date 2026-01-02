Watch: Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Unite As Lawyers Who Defend Female Victims In “Honour” Script Reading

The upcoming drama “Honour” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

A newly released video from the script reading captures the lively atmosphere on set, with director Park Gun Ho and writer Park Ga Yeon joined by cast members Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Chung Ah, Yeon Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Woo, Choi Young Joon, Kim Mi Sook, and Lee Hae Young.

Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah unite as the founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Lee Na Young takes on the role of Yoon Ra Young, L&J’s public-facing spokesperson and a high-profile celebrity lawyer.

Jung Eun Chae anchors the team as its steady pillar and dependable leader Kang Shin Jae. With a calm, unshakable presence even in moments of crisis, Shin Jae holds strong convictions—choosing not to rely on her privileged background and instead forging a path for the marginalized.

Lee Chung Ah stars as Hwang Hyun Jin, L&J’s passionate action-oriented lawyer. Rather than staying behind a desk, Hyun Jin relentlessly pursues the truth in the field.

The strong bond between the three lawyers—college friends of 20 years who now stand shoulder to shoulder as colleagues—sets the stage for powerful on-screen synergy.

Other veteran actors further heighten the drama’s tension. Yeon Woo Jin transforms into Baek Tae Joo, the CEO of an IT company, while Seo Hyun Woo plays Park Je Yeol, a prosecutor who stands in opposition to the L&J trio. Choi Young Joon appears as Goo Seon Gyu, a detective and Hyun Jin’s husband.

Also joining the cast are Kim Mi Sook as Seong Tae Im, the head of major law firm Haeil and Kang Shin Jae’s mother, and Lee Hae Young as Kwon Jung Hyun, Haeil’s second-in-command and a former judge.

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

