'The Judge Returns' Premieres To Promising Ratings As 'Taxi Driver 3' Remains No. 1

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” is off to a strong start!

On January 2, the new drama starring Ji Sung premiered to solid viewership ratings despite facing stiff competition from SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3,” which airs in the same time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “The Judge Returns” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, “Taxi Driver 3” was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday with an average nationwide rating of 12.8 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “Love Me” wrapped up the first half of its run on average nationwide ratings of 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent for its fifth and sixth episodes.

