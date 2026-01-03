Lee Dong Hwi Drops Out Of Play After Being Injured During Rehearsal

Lee Dong Hwi has dropped out of the upcoming production of “The Turing Machine” after sustaining an injury during rehearsal.

On January 3, Lee Dong Hwi took to Instagram to personally announce that he would no longer be able to perform in the upcoming play, which is scheduled to run from January 8 to March 1.

Lee Dong Hwi’s full post is as follows:

I have some unfortunate news to share. Because I sustained an injury during rehearsal, I am currently unable to perform on stage. It’s not severe enough to disrupt my daily life, so please don’t worry. I am truly sorry to everyone who was waiting and purchased tickets. The entire cast and crew worked hard on this production, so although I am deeply sorry, I humbly ask that you give the play lots of interest. I will focus on my recovery.

Wishing Lee Dong Hwi the speediest of recoveries!

