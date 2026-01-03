Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Struggle To Win Im Sang Ah Over In 'Surely Tomorrow'

Will Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An manage to succeed in winning Im Sang Ah over on “Surely Tomorrow”?

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Spoilers

Previously on “Surely Tomorrow,” Seo Ji Woo flew to Spain with Lee Gyeong Do in order to track down and recruit renowned designer Bella Jin (Im Sang Ah). Using the limited clues they had as to her whereabouts, the couple thoroughly searched Málaga for Bella Jin before happening to run into her at a market. However, because Ji Woo got into a minor dispute with Bella Jin before realizing who she was, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to convince the designer to join Jarim Apparel.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Gyeong Do and Ji Woo sit down for a conversation with Bella Jin. As the three of them chat over coffee, there is a subtle tension looming over them. Bella Jin proves much harder to persuade than they expected, but Gyeong Do and Ji Woo press on, doing everything they can to change her mind.

To find out whether the couple succeeds in recruiting Bella Jin, catch the next episode of “Surely Tomorrow” on January 3 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

Source (1)