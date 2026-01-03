Ji Sung Explodes At Bae In Hyuk In Court On 'The Judge Returns'

Ji Sung will lose his cool in court on the next episode of “The Judge Returns”!

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” is a new drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “The Judge Returns,” an unjust ruling by the corrupt Lee Han Young triggered a chain of events that ultimately led to his mother’s tragic death. Devastated, Han Young declared that he no longer intended to live as a slave to Haenal Law Firm and refused to obey their orders—but he then suddenly found himself standing in court as a prisoner.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Han Young is back in his judicial robe on the judge’s side of the bench. However, he is clearly not his usual self: exploding in a fit of anger, Han Young leaps over the bench to lash out at defendant Kim Sang Jin (Bae In Hyuk). His sudden outburst leads to chaos in the court, with both prosecutor Park Chul Woo (Hwang Hee) and Kim Sang Jin looking shocked by his unexpected behavior.

As Han Young is usually calm and cool-headed, his uncharacteristic explosion raises the question of what could have caused him to lose his composure so dramatically.

Another photo captures Han Young being swarmed by a crowd of reporters. Due to the barrage of camera flashes, fragments of his forgotten memories begin to return.

To find out what makes Han Young unable to control his emotions in court, catch the second episode of “The Judge Returns” on January 3 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)