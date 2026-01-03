Moon Sang Min Falls In Love With Nam Ji Hyun At First Sight In 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has shared a sneak peek of Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun’s fateful first meeting!

“To My Beloved Thief” will star Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who leads a double life. By day, she is a physician who takes care of the sick, but by night, she transforms into the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong in order to steal from corrupt officials and return their wealth to the people.

Moon Sang Min will star as Yi Yeol, a grand prince who hides his royal identity in order to work as a government official and unleash his detective skills. When the two of them unexpectedly swap bodies, both of them struggle to keep their secrets hidden.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the moment when Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol meet for the first time in a bustling marketplace—and Yi Yeol falls in love at first sight. Notably, despite her slave status, Hong Eun Jo is dressed like a noblewoman in fine silk clothing, while Yi Yeol is dressed in rags despite being a prince.

Later, as the two seek shelter from the rain under the eaves, the smitten Yi Yeol is unable to take his eyes off Hong Eun Jo.

“To My Beloved Thief” premieres on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

