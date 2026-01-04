BABYMONSTER Surpasses 11 Million YouTube Subscribers At Record Speed

BABYMONSTER has set a new record on YouTube!

On January 3, YG Entertainment announced that at around 7:30 a.m. KST that day, BABYMONSTER had surpassed 11 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.

BABYMONSTER hit the 11 million mark on YouTube approximately one year and nine months after their official debut on April 1, 2024, making them the fastest K-pop girl group to reach the milestone after their debut.

Notably, BABYMONSTER is only the third K-pop girl group to reach 11 million YouTube subscribers at all, following in the footsteps of BLACKPINK and TWICE.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

