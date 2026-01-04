'To My Beloved Thief' Premieres To Strong Ratings As 'Taxi Driver 3' Heads Into Final Week On All-Time High

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” has joined the weekend ratings battle!

On January 3, the highly-anticipated new drama starring Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min premiered to a promising start. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “To My Beloved Thief” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent—more than double the 1.7 percent rating achieved by the finale of its predecessor “Last Summer” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot).

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. The latest episode of the hit drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 14.2 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of Saturday by far.

Despite facing stiff competition from “Taxi Driver 3,” which airs in the same time slot, MBC’s new drama “The Judge Returns” enjoyed a rise in viewership for its second episode, which climbed to an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent.

tvN’s “Pro Bono” kicked off the final two weeks of its run on an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” also entered the final two weeks of its run on an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent, matching its previous Saturday best.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Saturday, rising to an average nationwide rating of 17.7 percent.

Check out the first episode of “To My Beloved Thief” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Start watching “The Judge Returns” here:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Taxi Driver 3” here:

Watch Now

And “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)