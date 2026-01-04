Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Forge A Fateful Connection In New Drama 'Spring Fever'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has shared a new glimpse of the dynamic between Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Yoon Bom, who was once successful before suddenly moving to a village where she has no connections, is a self-proclaimed outsider who inspires all sorts of speculation among the townspeople about why she came. Meanwhile, Seon Jae Gyu is a notorious figure who is always causing a stir in town, and the villagers are especially wary of him.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom wind up facing each other late at night. Bom looks startled at seeing Jae Gyu, while Jae Gyu appears composed as he stares back at her. The contrast in their expressions and the subtle tension between them pique curiosity as to what sort of relationship the two will develop.

Another set of photos shows Bom looking nervous while talking to Jae Gyu on the phone, while Jae Gyu’s nephew Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young)—the top-ranked student at his high school—appears confused after seeing a new side of Bom, his homeroom teacher.

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his recent film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)